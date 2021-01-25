Coronavirus Diaries: Courtney Leopard

COURTNEY LEOPARD, 22, is a full-time travel content creator and blogger and lives in Bix with her parents.

SWITCHING trekking through the Himalayas and camel riding through the Sahara to a monotonous routine of staring blankly at my computer screen and trying to find the motivation to do… something… anything, is hard.

Trapped is the understatement of the century. As someone who thrives off adventure and the unexpected, how much thrill was I going to get from my daily walk or trip to Waitrose?

A continuous mixture of anger, frustration and just missing the simple pleasures of life, like standing up at the bar and ordering a round of tequila, continues to circulate through my brain with little to no relief as more and more bad news is poured out of the TV screens. I began my blog, She Travelled the World, at the age of 19 and have slowly been growing it since.

Now aged 22, I feel like my life has finally elevated to the point I’ve been dreaming of and my career as a full time content creator is flourishing, only to be crushed with being told to stay home yet again.

The first lockdown I found myself in this spiralling slump of feeling like my young adult life was being taken away from me. I was angry and uninspired.

However, this time round something is different. The bad news doesn’t even make me flinch at this point; I’ve accepted my fate to being confined to my bedroom, yet my career as a blogger has never been better.

My audience has never felt more connected to me and I’ve gained more than 17,000 followers within the last two-and-a-half months, making the grand total more than 41,000.

I guess I realised, we are all in this together. And, while there is a kind of devastating feeling that, yes, my youth is being stripped away from me, as I sit at my desk for yet another day, there is a kind of sadistic humour that the whole of my generation is in this together.

People want to feel connected and inspired and I hope that as a creator I can take some of the hardness out of these long days.

I hope, as we move out of these incredibly daunting times and as we are let out of the confines of our rooms, we can move towards a new era of travel.

I will (fingers crossed) be one of the people delving head first into it all and make up for some of the lost time over the last year.