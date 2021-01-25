Ten years ago...

HENLEY’s new hospital will be completed in just over two years. That was the claim this week from the man in charge of the multi-million pound redevelopment of Townlands. Richard Darch, who was appointed project director in October, was greeted with jeers from members of the public when he made the pledge at a meeting at the town hall on Monday following years of disappointments and delays since the rebuild was first announced.

The future of the Henley Handibus is secure following a

U-turn by Oxfordshire County Council on concessionary bus passes. The council had planned to stop the passes being eligible for use on the volunteer-run service, which would have added £8,000 to its running costs. Handibus organisers were concerned that they would have to start charging for the service or stop it altogether.

Oxfordshire County Council has been accused of “punishing” villages by threatening to close their libraries. The accusation was made by Janet Burtt, from Benson, during a public meeting to discuss the future of the village library. The council plans to withdraw its £45,000-a-year funding to save money.