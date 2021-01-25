Monday, 25 January 2021

Twenty five years ago...

CLOSED circuit television to monitor crime in Henley town centre has been dismissed as too expensive. Town councillors believe the cost would not provide enough benefits for the town. They also expressed doubt about the day-to-day costs and whether there were sufficient crime problems.

A thief walked off with a charity box from the Gazal Indian restaurant in Reading Road, Henley, on Wednesday night. The box, containing cash donated by customers for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, was seized from its position near the till while staff were occupied.

Ambitious proposals to create a major riverside attraction for Henley youngsters were launched this week. The redevelopment plans for the Eyot Boat Centre are part of a campaign to increase opportunities for young people. Success will hinge on a £300,000 fundraising drive.

