Fifty years ago...

“IT’S obviously fairly hectic, like a miniature Christmas,” said a spokesman for Henley post office, describing the volume of business at the branch before it went on strike on Wednesday. Although there are a handful of non-union workers, there were no services at the main office after Tuesday.

Police are looking for a young, long-haired, well-spoken thief who stole a Rover from Ray Sargeant’s garage in Reading Road, Henley, on Wednesday. The man had previously stolen a Mini Cooper from Bristol but abandoned that at a garage in Wiltshire. From there he stole a 1100 and proceeded to Henley.

A 17-year-old mare wandered into a back garden in Peppard yesterday and, attracted by some apples in a greenhouse, injured her head on the glass in an attempt to gain entry. In her struggle, the horse broke a hind leg and had to be destroyed.