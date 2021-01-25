A hundred years ago...

THE violent gale which swept the country on Tuesday was felt in Henley somewhat severely. Tiles, slates and tree branches were strewn about and a large marquee which had been erected in the Wheatsheaf Meadow for the purpose of Messrs Oldacres & Simms’ sale on Wednesday was blown down, some of the furniture that had been placed therein being damaged.

The 103rd annual meeting of the Henley-on-Thames Trustee Savings Bank was held at the bank on Monday. The statement of accounts for the year ended November 20 last were received and adopted and considered highly satisfactory. The amount received from depositors in money, £8,001 6s 6d, is the largest amount received in any one year since the bank was established in 1817.

Mr H Coleby, who has just retired from the position of headmaster of the Piggott Schools after 36 years, is succeeded by Mr Charles Quarterman, who has several years of experience as a headmaster in Oxford and latterly headmaster of a school with 300 children in Essex.