Week 3 of lockdown diaries featuring memories, writing, walking and school

LIS RANSOM, from Binfield Heath, with her third weekly diary of the third lcokdown

Monday, January 18

APPARENTLY, it’s “blue” Monday as gloom sets in during the third week of the year. But these times are different and I sense more optimism.

Lockdown again bringing out the best in village community. Our cake-makers are busy with treats for elderly and housebound — one couple celebrates 69th wedding plus 90th birthday.

Volunteers happy to collect prescriptions, do shopping and run errands.

From today, travellers to UK must show recent negative test and then go into quarantine. Hold- ups and crowding at Heathrow.

Tuesday, January 19

LAST day of current US presidency. States braced for trouble.

Find a leftover vase of holly. Still red with berries and also white with what look like flower buds.

Minister for mealth is caught by track-and-trace and must quarantine. NHS will be at peak danger over next few weeks as new case numbers fall but hospitalisation still increasing.

Vaccinations going well; over- 70s (that’s us) and clinically vulnerable are next up for jabs.

Wednesday, January 20

STORM Christophe batters north and central England. Wet and windy here.

Uplifting and healing inauguration ceremony in US. Whole world needs this changeover. America begins to find itself again.

Early jonquils in a village garden, a reminder that spring is coming.

Thursday, January 21

REALISE the date is 21st day of 21st year of 21st century. Significant?

Hundreds evacuated in flooded North and West. Dog rescued 24 hours after refusing to leave house with owners.

Vaccination draws closer, friends begin to receive it, but freedom recedes as hospitals are overwhelmed. Epidemic not growing quite so fast, says Prime Minister, but too early to predict lockdown end.

Attend a 65th birthday online, great catch-up.

Friday, January 22

GLASTONBURY Festival in June cancelled — bad omen for other summer events, possible postponment of Olympics. We ponder future of our annual village events. Start looking ahead to Queen’s platinum jubilee in 2022.

Vaccinations top five million, with rugby grounds, cinemas and mosques joining as centres.

Hospitals have almost twice the ICU patients they had in April’s peak. Surgeon son-in-law to do weekly 12-hour ICU shifts in Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Local farm manager on BBC news warns about trampled fields and crop damage. Farmland provides our food and walkers should stick to permitted footpaths.

Saturday, January 23

BAD news from Guernsey as the island joins lockdown: four cases and more expected. My bolthole gone.

New Zealand has its first case in months. Meanwhile, Wuhan in China marks dubious anniversary: the first covid lockdown. We still hadn’t heard of it here.

Vaccinations here exceed 6.5 million. Available now on set of Peaky Blinders — no auditions. Hopefully, vaccines should deal with all current variants.

Sunday, January 24

SNOW! Soft, white silence. Much excitement among grandchildren and their parents, but my mimosa is not looking happy. Locals walk and sledge, relishing first heavy snowfall. London family last to get any, Channel Islands have none.

Guernsey covid numbers rise to 31. Doesn’t sound much but it’s a huge increase. UK death toll heads towards 100,000 but daily infection rate is slowing gradually across the country. US has four times the number — new president has a battle ahead.

Village Facebook page shows pretty crocheted butterflies and flowers hung around our footpaths, with messages. More creations from the hands that decorated the bus shelter at Christmas?

DAVID MOLYNEUX, from Bourne End, has spent lockdown self-publishing his own books and enjoying walks in the countryside.

ONLY 12 months ago I lived in Colorado with typical January snow and freezing temperatures. I had no plans to come to the UK. February came with a complex series of personal circumstances that set in motion events which brought me back to my home country in October.

Having arrived in the UK, I went into quarantine at an AirBnB in Woodlands Road, Henley. I stayed there until the end of November where I began to think more about the books I had written and new stories I might create. Gradually, covid-19 closed in and the rules became more stringent.

With my iPad, smart phone, new laptop, a USB memory stick and my aging brain, I set forth to Bourne End and a cosy rented flat, not expecting to be locked down for long.

Now, here we are in January 2021, marooned. What do I do? Travel plans are all on hold, seeing old friends and family not now possible, not much to do and nowhere I can go.

Making new friends became exceedingly difficult with community activities shut down. But U3A does provide interesting Zoom meetings. My time became filled with walking the beautiful Buckinghamshire countryside and self-publishing my books and amusing short stories. These were written some time before in the US but I had never got round to publishing them. This lockdown activity is extremely fulfilling.

My aging brain is exercised, if nothing else, and the writing put a smile on my face. The walking keeps me active. You might enjoy reading my stories or writing your own too. Give it a try — you will not be disappointed.

My books and stories (or yours) could become a bit of light relief from lockdown. They are available from Amazon and are as follows: The Gate that Goes Nowhere; King Arthur and the Round Table: A Story you have Never Read Until Now; Before Trump Goes: A Story to Mark the Wvent and The Man who Thought he was God: A Sequel.

KATE MAGEE, teacher of sociology and criminology at Shiplake College

“YOU’RE on mute, Miss,” has been a frequent comment by my students over the past couple of weeks as I grapple with the technology I never thought I’d be using as a teacher.

But these are challenging times and we are rising to the challenge.

However, what has impressed me most is how my students have shown dogged determination to keep going, even though many voice their uncertainty about where it will lead to.

When I returned to teaching, after several years in journalism, I was excited about the prospect of using modern technology to help my students learn.

However, the electronic classroom is a very different environment to the physical one I am used to in the new sixth-form building at Shiplake College. Google Classroom has enabled us to teach in as engaging a manner and in much the same way as we would in a regular lesson. It’s not the same as teaching in person but the benefits are that many students are less distracted by each other and more focused on learning. Colleagues have remarked on how well students are performing and how independent learning skills are coming to the fore.

However, the students miss the opportunities to interact with each other. Microphones are often on mute to avoid background interference and there can be no classroom “banter”, or very little. It is evident what they really miss, though they might not admit it, is each other. At Shiplake they also miss their sports and the excellent on-site food and sixth-form café.

So, despite the negative publicity that many teenagers get, those I interact with on a daily basis are sticking firmly to lockdown rules and are resigned to just getting on with it. When I remarked to one downcast student that they would be remembered as the generation who survived covid, got through it and went on to change things, the reply was: “No we won’t, Miss. We’ll be blamed for spreading it.”

Many teenagers feel not just a little persecuted — and rightly so for some. But it needs to be acknowledged that they have been robbed of some key rites of passage: proms, school trips, summer festivals, bonfire nights and sporting events to mention just a few. Despite this, many at Shiplake are showing what can only be described as the Blitz Spirit and they are powering through, knowing this will end sometime and they can get back to everything they’ve been missing.

It could even turn out that among those things they’ve missed is good old-fashioned classroom-based learning. I think we should commend our teenagers for the tenacity many are showing at this time; the support they try to give each other and good manners they show to others.

At the end of each and every remote lesson, my students take it in turn (without prompting) to exit but never before saying: “Thank you, Miss”. So, no matter what I feel I achieved or not, by the end of a remote lesson, a little appreciation makes me feel they are grateful that they have learnt something.

It’s hard to know what long-term lessons will come out of lockdown. But whatever they are, I hope they’re not that virtual learning could ever replace the experience of being in a classroom with students and teachers with proper books rather than electronic ones and even the banter and many opportunities for human interaction the real world provides.

KITTY HOLMES, 19, from Ruscombe, has cerebral palsy. She is isolating with her parents, Jane and Jasper.

JUST before the first lockdown I came home from college because I wasn’t really very well.

It was a Thursday and we decided I would have a long weekend to recover. “See you on Monday,” everyone said. I couldn’t stop thinking about that because then I didn’t see anyone for months.

At first I got really worried because my grandpa was in hospital and I felt scared but I got reassurance day by day. My dad still went to work every day but soon he stayed at home, too. My grandpa got better and my friends and family were all okay.

Then I realised I actually loved being in lockdown. The best thing was being at home with my mum and dad because I felt totally loved and safe in our house. I still had work to do but I could have a lie-in every day.

Every afternoon we went out walking in the glorious countryside near our home (my mum shouted at people if they got too close). When we got home I would walk with my walking frame or ride my trike.

I got upset when I heard about people who were sick and I was sorry when my friends said they didn’t like lockdown but I knew I would look back on that time with fond memories. I was right because now I only really remember the sunshine.

I went back to college in September. I was worried about it because I am disabled but everything was okay. All the staff wore masks and we had to distance. Then just before Christmas I got covid.

This time feels a bit more difficult but luckily, even though I gave it to my mum and dad, we all got better quite quickly. I feel really worried about my grandparents again but so far they are all okay. I can’t wait for this to be over so we can go back to normal. I miss my friends.