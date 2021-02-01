Ten years ago...

HUNDREDS of people with boxes full of antiques came to Henley town hall in the hope of appearing in a TV programme… and perhaps making a bob or two. Film crews came to town on Wednesday to record four episodes of the BBC series Flog It!, which features experts helping members of the public make money out of their antiques by auctioning them.

A landlady has banned school-run parents from using her pub’s car park — unless they are her customers. Tracy Burtwell will only allow people whom she has issued a permit to park outside the New Inn in Kidmore End. Her action was prompted by parents cramming the car park when they dropped off their children at Kidmore End Primary School.

Lawyer Alex Flynn’s challenge sounds almost impossible. He is attempting to walk, cycle and run 10 million metres in aid of charity. What is all the more remarkable is that the 39-year-old has early onset Parkinson’s disease. It was the diagnosis that made him set the challenge with which he hopes to raise £1 million for Parkinson’s Research.