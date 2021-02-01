Twenty five years ago...

PART of Henley town centre should be pedestrianised, according to a specially commissioned report. The Facy’s side of Market Place would be traffic-free, giving the town centre a new civic focal point. This could accommodate a temporary market, street cafés, public art and possibly a small area for children. The report, compiled by independent consultants Colin Buchanan & Partners identifies a “pedestrian-vehicle” conflict as the main problem in the town.

Henley MP Michael Heseltine has come under fire for meeting town councillors in confidential session. He discussed key Henley issues during a 30-minute town hall get-together on Tuesday. Councillors insist there was no need for the secrecy. “He has been around long enough to know what to say and not to say,” Councillor Ken Arlett (HRG) told the Standard.

Inspector Ali Dizaei is poised to leave Henley police station — just 11 months after taking the helm. He is set to move after passing a recent promotion board interview for chief inspector. Inspector Dizaei will stay here until a position within the Thames Valley force arises.