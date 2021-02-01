Fifty years ago...

WORK started on Monday on the conversion of the old St John Ambulance hall in Market Place, Henley, into a day centre for older people. If all goes according to plan, the centre should be ready by the summer. The borough council is paying for the conversion, but the money for equipment, furniture and warden wages has to be found elsewhere.

Jenny Lane, 16, of Western Road, Henley, came second out of 18 contestants in the regional finals of the UK Schools Fish Competition at the Park Lane Hotel in London. With her speciality, haddock a la roulade, Jenny won a pressure cooker, a box of utensils and a teddy bear.

Anyone who took a walk along the towpath towards Marsh Lock would have got their feet wet this week. The patch was flooded for most of its length and the river level was described by a Thames Conservancy spokesman as “the highest it’s been for quite a number of years”.