A hundred years ago...

SOME smart work on the part of police has led to the capture of three men concerned with burglaries in the Wargrave and Twyford districts. At about midnight on Saturday, there was an attempted burglary at Chanside, Braybrooke Road, Wargrave, the residence of Mr H E Sleep, the London glove manufacturer. Informed at 9.30am, the police scouted all day on Sunday and eventually, with the aid of two bloodhounds lent by Mr H Warner, of Knowl Hill, discovered the offender hidden inside a rick at Twyford.

The elder children of St Mary’s Sunday School had their Christmas treat on January 19. They assembled at Melbourne House and sat down to an excellent tea, the tables being prettily decorated. The great feature of the evening was the good entertainment provided by Miss Baumgartner.

In the parish of Hambleden, an effort is being made to compile a complete record of service with the forces during the Great War. It is intended to gather particulars of each man who was residing in the parish up to the date of his enlistment. Former servicemen themselves are taking the task in hand.