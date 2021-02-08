Ten years ago...

DOZENS of families took part in “read-in” protests at two libraries threatened with closure. Authors and invited guests read aloud to crowds of supporters at the special story-telling events at Woodcote and Sonning Common libraries on Saturday. The action was part of Save Our Libraries Day, organised in protest at the closure threat of around 400 libraries nationwide.

A shop that has been empty for more than two years could be redeveloped. The Henley Travel Agency in Market Place ceased trading in 2008 after 42 years when owners A G and K M Spiers retired. The premises remained empty while the owners decided what do with it but they have sold it to Rodewell Properties.

A soldier from Henley is on his second tour of duty in Aghanistan, where he is responsible for

co-ordinating the battle against Taleban roadside bombs. Captain James Atkinson, 26, is serving in Helmand province with 52 Armoured Engineer Squadron, 22 Engineer Regiment, Royal Engineers.