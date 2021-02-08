Twenty five years ago...

DRIVERS blasted road gritters for not doing enough as they slithered their way on perilous journeys this week. The authorities hit back, saying gritting operations were going on from 4am. There were scores of accidents as temperatures plunged below freezing and snow fell. Drivers criticised the gritters for leaving minor roads untreated and not salting major roads until after ice had formed.

Millionaire Swiss banker Urs Schwarzenbach has been told to stop landing helicopters without permission — or go to court. Mr Schwarzenbach, of Lower Bolney Farm, Shiplake, was told he could not land helicopters at the farm in February 1994. But planning officers at South Oxfordshire District Council claim he has been breaking the ban. He has given him 30 days to stop the unauthorised flights.

The Three Tuns pub in Market Place, Henley, faces losing its licence if Thames Valley Police decide to take action against it. Henley police chief Ali Dizaei has asked the force to apply for a revocation of the licence. His request follows a drugs raid on the pub in September in which nine people were arrested.