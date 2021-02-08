Fifty years ago...

THE Henley and District Agricultural Association, which organises the Henley Show, would have lost more than £568 last year had it not been for its other fundraising activities. In fact, it had made a profit of £245 15s 4d, members heard at the association’s annual meeting last week. Cash and other assets increased to more than £3,433. It was generally agreed that last year’s show was a disaster because of the weather.

Miss L Robinson, of Crisp Road, Henley, related a manifestation experience in January. She says she was returning to her home at 11.15pm following a jukebox session when she saw a tall greyish figure, which she thought might be her cousin Jane. She hurried up Crisp Road to catch up with the figure but at a distance of 20 yards she could see it was not Jane but a mysterious grey shadow that was glowing.

Another step towards the plan to provide Henley with a covered, heated swimming pool was reported to the borough council at its meeting on Tuesday. The council approved a recommendation that its officers should be instructed to co-operate in making further investigations into the feasibility of the scheme.