Fifty years ago...

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Monday, 08 February 2021
THE Henley and District Agricultural Association, which organises the Henley Show, would have lost more than £568 last year had it not been for its other fundraising activities. In fact, it had made a profit of £245 15s 4d, members heard at the association’s annual meeting last week. Cash and other assets increased to more than £3,433. It was generally agreed that last year’s show was a disaster because of the weather.
Miss L Robinson, of Crisp Road, Henley, related a manifestation experience in January. She says she was returning to her home at 11.15pm following a jukebox session when she saw a tall greyish figure, which she thought might be her cousin Jane. She hurried up Crisp Road to catch up with the figure but at a distance of 20 yards she could see it was not Jane but a mysterious grey shadow that was glowing.
Another step towards the plan to provide Henley with a covered, heated swimming pool was reported to the borough council at its meeting on Tuesday. The council approved a recommendation that its officers should be instructed to co-operate in making further investigations into the feasibility of the scheme.
08 February 2021
More News:
Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Sheila Hayward — February 19, 1932-January 19, 2021
SHEILA SMITH was born in Nettlebed on February 19,... [more]
Parents, pupils and staff get used to lockdown life
STUDENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave who ... [more]
POLL: Have your say