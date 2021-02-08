A hundred years ago...

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Monday, 08 February 2021
AN accident which might have had far more serious results than it did happened in Greys Road, Henley, on Tuesday. It appears that Mr Callis was proceeding along the road with his horse and cart shortly after midday when a ball, which was being kicked about by some children struck the horse, causing it to run off. Mr Callis was thrown to the ground and badly shaken and bruised. The horse ran down the road into Friday Street where it was stopped.
In its notes referring to the recent exhibition badminton match at Henley town hall, Lawn Tennis and Badminton, the official organ of the Badminton Association, says: “The Henley club has got a very fine hall which would compare favourably with almost any we know.”
At the recent Cambridge local examination, which took place in January, Miss Joyce Chalmers, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, was successful in passing the examination of the junior division.
08 February 2021
More News:
Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Sheila Hayward — February 19, 1932-January 19, 2021
SHEILA SMITH was born in Nettlebed on February 19,... [more]
Parents, pupils and staff get used to lockdown life
STUDENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave who ... [more]
POLL: Have your say