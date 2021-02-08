Monday, 08 February 2021

A hundred years ago...

AN accident which might have had far more serious results than it did happened in Greys Road, Henley, on Tuesday. It appears that Mr Callis was proceeding along the road with his horse and cart shortly after midday when a ball, which was being kicked about by some children struck the horse, causing it to run off. Mr Callis was thrown to the ground and badly shaken and bruised. The horse ran down the road into Friday Street where it was stopped.

In its notes referring to the recent exhibition badminton match at Henley town hall, Lawn Tennis and Badminton, the official organ of the Badminton Association, says: “The Henley club has got a very fine hall which would compare favourably with almost any we know.”

At the recent Cambridge local examination, which took place in January, Miss Joyce Chalmers, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, was successful in passing the examination of the junior division.

