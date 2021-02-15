Ten years ago...

A NIGHTCLUB owner has been condemned for holding a children’s party in the same building as Henley’s lap dancing club. The Valentine’s event for 14- to 18-year-olds will be staged on Sunday at Latinos, which is above the Diamonds and Pearls club in Greys Road car park. But the party has been criticised by Elsa Torres, deputy headteacher of Gillotts School in Henley, and town councillor Barry Wood.

Council chiefs planning to close almost half of Oxfordshire’s libraries admit the move would cut off rural communities. Documents seen by the Henley Standard state the proposals would “not fully address socio-economic need” and “not fully address rural isolation”. The papers were obtained with a Freedom of Information request.

A former landlady is squatting at her old pub in a dispute with Brakspear. Mira Bateman, 55, ran the Plowden Arms in Shiplake until it closed on January 30 when her six-year tenancy was terminated. She has threatened to sue the Henley pub company for almost £100,000 and is seeking compensation for injuries she suffered in an accident at work. Brakspear refutes her claims.