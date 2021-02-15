Monday, 15 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

A POLL of customers has put the facilities at Henley post office below the national average. Now the post office at Martins is to take part in a trial to monitor standards of service and waiting times. The survey, carried out by Post Office Counters, showed Martins achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 78 per cent compared with the national average of 89 per cent.

Drivers face another month of diversions around the scene of a major sewer collapse in Greys Road, Henley. Repair difficulties mean the alternative route using Valley Road and Deanfield Road could stay in force until March 13. The diversion has caused chaos because parked cars near The Henley College have narrowed the road to a single lane.

A resident of Northfield End, Henley, is demanding that drivers are banned from parking outside her home as they block the sunlight. Nancy Berkeley, who has lived there for 14 years, wants the council to construct bollards or plant flowers to stop people parking on the pavement.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33