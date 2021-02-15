Twenty five years ago...

A POLL of customers has put the facilities at Henley post office below the national average. Now the post office at Martins is to take part in a trial to monitor standards of service and waiting times. The survey, carried out by Post Office Counters, showed Martins achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 78 per cent compared with the national average of 89 per cent.

Drivers face another month of diversions around the scene of a major sewer collapse in Greys Road, Henley. Repair difficulties mean the alternative route using Valley Road and Deanfield Road could stay in force until March 13. The diversion has caused chaos because parked cars near The Henley College have narrowed the road to a single lane.

A resident of Northfield End, Henley, is demanding that drivers are banned from parking outside her home as they block the sunlight. Nancy Berkeley, who has lived there for 14 years, wants the council to construct bollards or plant flowers to stop people parking on the pavement.