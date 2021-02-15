Fifty years ago...

AT this month’s meeting of Shiplake Parish Council, the subject of footpaths loomed large on the agenda. A letter from the Shiplake branch of the Women’s Institute proposed to make a gift of signposts to the village and parish and the offer was most gratefully accepted. Meanwhile, a letter from the agent for the Phillimore Settled Estates offered to dedicate a woodland footpath at Binfield Heath, the object being to secure for the inhabitants a privilege they had enjoyed for so long by the goodwill of the owners concerned.

Seven girls, all students or teachers of the Henley-based Jeannine Greville Dancing Academies, have been picked to represent Home Counties North in the BBC1 series Come Dancing. They will compete against the South at the Locarno in Portsmouth on Monday.

The death occurred on Thursday last week in Tenerife of Sir Edgar Newton, of Larkshill, Harpsden Way, Henley, at the age of 77. He was the eldest son of first baronet, Sir Louis Newton, whom he succeeded in 1945. He was a consultant with law firm Duffield, Bruty & Co and was a past master of the Feltmakers’ Company.