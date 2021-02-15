A hundred years ago...

ON Friday an accident happened on the Shiplake road involving a man named William Cox. It appears that he was in a milk float along with Mr Kempthorne, who was driving from Bolney Court. As they were passing over the railway bridge, a train went underneath. This frightened the horse and it bolted. Cox took hold of the reins to help Mr Kempthorne bring the horse under control but the bit broke and eventually the vehicle overturned and Cox fell under the float and received nasty injuries to the head. He was conveyed to Reading Hospital where he is progressing favourably.

There has been a shortage of coal at several places in the Henley parliamentary division and Captain Terrell’s attention was called to the matter. He at once took the case up with Mr Bridgeman, the Minister for Mines, and the department is conducting an investigation. Capt Terrell received an assurance that a remedy would be applied as early as possible.

On Wednesday, February 2, the Wargrave Minstrels entertained the local volunteer fire brigade to a dinner and concert at the White Hart Hotel and a very enjoyable evening was spent.