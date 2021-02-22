Twenty five years ago...

BLIZZARD-LIKE conditions swept across the Henley area on Monday, causing disruption and severe problems for drivers. People battled hard to get into work but some businesses were forced to close early because of staff shortages. Remenham Hill was virtually impassable, with many drivers choosing to abandon their vehicles rather than face its treacherously slippery surface.

Postman Terry Buckett is to become Henley’s new mayor. The lifelong Henley resident will take over the position in May after comfortably winning a town council vote on Tuesday. It comes just nine months after Councillor Buckett secured a place on the council. His poll of 988 votes was the second highest in last May’s election.

Pupils from Trinity Primary School in Henley were shaken but unhurt when their coach was in collision with a van in Harpsden on Friday. The road was blocked for nearly two hours while the scene was cleared. The collision occurred on a bend near the village hall and the van ended up in the hedgerow.