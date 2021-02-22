THE first custom-built steam launch to be seen on the River Thames since before the war slipped gracefully into the water at Hobbs’ Wargrave Road boatyard on Wednesday. Christened Zolander, it is owned by Messrs R L Holland and George Tozer who first thought of having it built just over a year ago. Fairey Marines, of Hamble, built the hull and the decking, woodwork and fittings were completed by Mr Custance, a former boatbuilder, of Reading Road, Henley.

Heron Garages have lost about £10,000 because of the borough council’s opposition to their plans for the Northfield End Garage site. This was stated by Mr Douglas Frank QC on Friday at the end of a three-day public inquiry into the development proposals. Mr Frank also accused the council of acting “outrageously” by changing its mind over the application. The appellants’ case was supported by Oxfordshire County Council while the borough council is backed by the Henley Society.

An RAF helicopter made a forced landing in a field at the top of Bix Hill on Wednesday due to the weather conditions.