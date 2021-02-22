A hundred years ago...

ATTENTION was drawn to the receipt by Oxfordshire County Council’s finance committee of a resolution passed by the governors of Henley Grammar School objecting to the policy of the education committee to remove and rebuild the school. This was considered to be not quite in accordance with the facts as it ignored the circumstances going back to 1914, when the question of enlargement of the school was considered.

A large congregation assembled at Holy Trinity Church in Henley on Tuesday, when a vocal and organ recital was given by Miss Dora Beck and Mr E Beck-Slinn. The several items contained in the programme were all beautifully rendered and much appreciated, especially Miss Beck’s lovely contralto voice heard to great advantage in Inflammatus and Light in Darkness.

A motorcycle club has been formed in Henley with Mr S F Tofield, of Church Street, as honorary secretary. All motorists are invited to join. The opening run will be to Tring to witness the Oxford and Cambridge MCC hill climb.