Ten years ago...

THE Henley College will have to cut an estimated £1 million from its budget. Staff could be made redundant to help meet a funding shortfall but student courses will not be affected. The move could cast doubt on the college’s plans for a new sports hall at its Rotherfield site. It may not be able to afford the new £2.5 million building even if it is granted planning permission next month. The college is looking to cut its £12 million annual budget over four years.

A councillor fears for his safety after an online hate campaign was launched against him for criticising Henley’s lap dancing club. Barry Wood has been targeted on Facebook after he hit out at the organisers of a children’s party held in the same building as Diamonds and Pearls.

Camilla Parker Bowles was reminded of her experience of the violent student protests in London during a visit to Goring on Tuesday. She met police officer Kevin Pillar, who was injured in the Whitehall disturbances, while touring Flint House police rehabilitation centre. The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles’s car was attacked during protests in December.