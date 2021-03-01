Week seven of lockdown diaries featuring a funeral, anniversary and hope

LIS RANSOM, from Binfield Heath, leads us up to the Prime Minister’s roadmap of lockdown easing.

Monday, February 15

SUDDENLY warm, damp weather. Unwrap citrus trees, they look terrible but may survive.

It’s 50 years since decimalisation in 1971 — this date chosen as a quiet shopping day; it still is. Remember that change.

Nation desperate for entertainment: well-known singer wins TV contest disguised as a sausage. Meanwhile, farmers’ pigs are getting too fat in lockdown; staff shortages prevent them going to market. Not helped by new Brexit paperwork.

PM says we are doing well with vaccination but must not relax: progress to be “cautious but irreversible”. All over-50s should be jabbed by end of April.

Tuesday, February 16

SHROVE TUESDAY — pancake day, almost forgot. Luckily, there’s still one little lemon on tree.

Full five-family zoom for pancake tossing contest. Guernsey girls wear Zoom kitten mask, I seem to acquire a halo. Valiant flippings from Worcester and Binfield Heath teams. Londoners initially appear on screen upside down, but win contest with one pancake landing behind radiator. Glad, for once, they are not all in my kitchen.

Wednesday, February 17

START of Lent. French club Zoom discussion about the ‘positives’ of lockdown. We find some, but there are more negatives.

General consensus that best things to give up are lockdowns. PM agrees, says this must be the last, that’s why we need the virus under control before we are set free. We cannot relax, progress must be guided by “data not dates”.

UK is first country to expose young healthy volunteers to covid challenge to find out which treatments work best.

Duke of Edinburgh taken to hospital for “observation and rest”. It’s not covid, just precautionary, at 99.

Thursday, February 18

RELIEF for those tired of this planet… NASA space ship fitted with helicopter arrives on Mars exactly on time after seven-month journey. It will gather samples of rocks. We should know by 2032 whether there are signs of ancient life.

More than 120,000 people have died from covid-19. Terrible toll, but infection rate is falling everywhere. One in three adults has been vaccinated in UK, more than 17 million in total — all adults should be inoculated by end of July.

Friday, February 19

PEOPLE doing well wearing face masks — but not good at disposing of them. They have contributed to tonnes of litter. Call for wealthy countries who have ordered more vaccine than they need to share it with third world. Until the whole world is safe, no one is safe. PM tells G7 leaders UK will donate unneeded vaccines.

Weather mild, dull, wet; at least it’s daylight until after 5.30pm. Darkest days are over.

Saturday, February 20

PRESS leak some of PM’s

expected lockdown changes, due on Monday. People in care homes should have first visitors, one at a time, masked up and permitted to hold hands. Hoping for re-opening of hairdressers soon — everyone sporting unusually long styles.

Watch Cambridge University livestream of UK’s first Amazonian moonflower opening at sunset… will flower for 12 hours. Only one bloom in a season, mustn’t miss it.

Sunday, February 21

LOCAL grandchildren’s bug hotel has new neighbour — a sign invites walkers to follow path to ‘hobo’ stones with insect drawings. Grandson tracks down Itsy Bitsy Spider. More to be discovered round the village.

Frantic guesswork about the PM’s roadmap out of lockdown. Something by Easter, perhaps? We’ll find out tomorrow.

Monday, February 22

PM addresses nation. We had guessed pretty much right. Schools return in England March 8. We can meet a friend outdoors for exercise — and may now also chat over a coffee. Care home residents to have one visitor. Just before Easter two households or six people will be able to meet outside. Then everything gradually re-starts during April and May, step by step. Life to be normal by midsummer day, June 21. Bring on the revels.