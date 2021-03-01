Ten years ago...

A FORMER Henley woman is feared to have died in the New Zealand earthquake. Susan Selway, 50, was in her office in the Canterbury TV building in Christchurch when the earthquake hit at lunchtime on Tuesday last week. The town block collapsed and up to 122 people are thought to have died. Police have said that there is no chance that anyone survived under the rubble.

A man was stabbed four times by a knifeman wearing a Ninja-style bandanna who forced his way into his home. The 39-year-old victim was attacked after opening the front door of his house in Plowden Way, Shiplake Cross, because he had heard a knock. The attacker forced his way inside and the men were involved in a scuffle during which the householder was stabbed. The knifeman ran off.

A woman was killed and two people are in hospital after two crashes within 49 hours just yards from each other. Catriona Scott, 45, died after a car ploughed into a bus shelter in Briant’s Avenue, Caversham. on Monday. Two days before, a Peugeot 206 smashed into a house in nearby South View Avenue, injuring three children and leaving the driver in hospital.