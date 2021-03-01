Twenty five years ago...

A TUNNEL under the River Thames or a footbridge over it are among options being considered as the answers to Henley’s traffic problems. Plans to pedestrianise Duke Street, Bell Street of Market Place have also been suggested. The schemes emerged at the latest meeting of the Henley Transport Forum which last year commissioned consultants Colin Buchanan & Partners to produce a £40,000 town transport study.

A golden retriever which roamed miles from her Watlington home and survived six nights in the cold has been reunited with her anxious owners. Now they are keen to avoid other dog lovers suffering the same worry and are trying to set up a Pet Watch scheme in the town. Arthritic 13-year-old Trina disappeared from a farm on Berrick Salome where she was being looked after while her owners David and Barbara Bufton were in Paris.

Police were conducting exhaust checks in Henley on Monday in the fight against pollution. Insp Ali Dizaei said these would become a regular feature in the town. He said police were responding to concern from the town council after a survey showed Henley suffered badly from pollution.