Monday, 01 March 2021

Fifty years ago...

FOUR soldiers on a canoeing course in Henley carried out an emergency combined operation near Marsh Lock on Tuesday when a 65-year-old woman fell from the bridge. In spite of the swiftly flowing river, they rescued her, got her to the bank and successfully carried out artificial respiration until an ambulance arrived. The woman, Edith Bates, from near Sandhurst, had been carried between 200 and 300 yards downstream before she was rescued.

Spurred into action by a litter conference they had attended in Oxford, Henley borough councillors Annette Mates and Margaret Day organised a working party to clear the rubbish from Peppard lane last Sunday. Between 50 and 60 people turned up to help. Large piles of rubbish accumulated and several bonfires made short work of dead wood and other combustible rubbish.

Six dancers of Henley’s folk team, The Ancalites, danced with the Festival Company at the 1971 international folk festival of the English Folk Dance and Song Society at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday and Saturday. which was this being held to celebrate the diamond jubilee of the society.

