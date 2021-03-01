A hundred years ago...

IT was recommended that Henley Town Council take over control of the fire brigade, including its equipment, and to accept the brigade’s suggestion to abandon the voluntary system. Alderman Dee said it was a sad state of affairs that such an old institution should make such an application and it was also sad that young men could not be found to maintain the voluntary system which had existed for 60 years. The council moved to postpone a decision for a month.

Albert and Sidney Brimmer, Henry and Albert Wise, Archibold Jerome and Thomas Lewendon, all from Henley, were summoned before the Henley borough bench for playing football in the street. All admitted the impeachment of playing football on Gravel Hill in the dinner hour, leading to complaints from drivers. They were each fined 2/6.

At a meeting of Henley Town Council, Councillor Plomer said he would like it to tell the public that the council was not responsible for the unsightly bungalows which were being erected in the town as the responsibility rested with the Ministry of Health. He said that the style and the nature of the buildings were not suitable to the town.