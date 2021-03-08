Ten years ago...

POLICE want to close down Henley’s lap dancing club. More than 100 crimes have been reported at Diamonds and Pearls since it opened in 2009. Now Thames Valley Police have applied to have the licence revoked. Latino’s Nightclub, which is in the same building in Greys Road car park, is governed by the same licence. If South Oxfordshire District Council’s licensing panel approves the police request, both clubs will shut.

A Henley couple have told of their pride at their son being selected for the Boat Race. George Whittaker, 29, a former Badgemore Primary School pupil, will be in the Oxford boat when it takes on Cambridge on March 26. His parents, Judy and Martin Whittaker, of Lambridge Wood Road, revealed that when George decided to take up rowing he was considered too small and so started as a cox instead.

The future of Henley Youth Centre is more secure after a £30,000 funding pledge from the town council. The Deanfield Road centre has been under threat of closure since Oxfordshire County Council decided to cut its £25,000-a-year grant from next month. The town council has offered £10,000 for each of the next three years.