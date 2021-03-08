Twenty five years ago...

AIR rifles could be used to rid Henley of its pigeon menace. The sheer number of birds is becoming a nuisance to people relaxing in Falaise Square and their slippery droppings are a hazard for pedestrians. Henley Town Council was advised to call in private pigeon catchers to deal with the unwanted guests. The cull, which would take place at night under police surveillance, would involve shooting the birds with high-powered air rifles.

Hoteliers and restaurateurs in Sonning have been trying to stop the closure of the road through the village. They stand to lose thousands of pounds worth of business. Carole Emmanuel, of the French Horn restaurant, says her family business would lose up to 95 per cent of its trade if drivers cannot use Sonning Bridge for a week while speed bumps are installed in Thames Street.

Henley town councillors have won their battle for an improved car park in front of the River & Rowing Museum. An application was approved by South Oxfordshire District Council’s southern area planning committee on Wednesday after a three-year campaign to upgrade the pothole-ridden car park.