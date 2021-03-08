Fifty years ago...

BEATLE George Harrison, who bought Friar Park in March last year, has objected to Henley Borough Council’s proposals to make up Hop Gardens, which fronts one side of his grounds. The council is asking him to pay £3,073 towards the cost of making up the private road but as Friar Park has no access on to this road, the musician would not benefit.

The past week has been an eventful one for members of the Shiplake and Dunsden British Legion women’s section. On February 23 there was a Shrove Tuesday pancake party at the memorial hall, open to all. Some members contributed pancakes, both savoury and plain, and after supper there was a tossing-the-pancake competition, organised by Mrs Arral, chairman of the youth club committee.

On March 16, after 30 years’ service with the police, Chief Inspector James Jones, who heads the Witney sub-division of the Thames Valley Constabulary, will be retiring. The Henley-born officer, whose parents live in Western Avenue, is 49 and married with two sons.