A hundred years ago...

IT is a pleasure to be able to report that the whist drive and dance organised by the Henley Town Band to raise funds was a success. The band has always been ready to assist in any good cause in the town and, acting on the principle that one good turn deserves another, about 300 townspeople rallied round the band on Wednesday evening to help them put their house in order financially.

The Oxford Boat Race crew made its first appearance on the Henley reach on Monday afternoon. They will practise on the regatta course until Thursday and will then take a few days’ rest before travelleing to Putney on the following Monday to take on Cambridge. They had pleasant conditions for their first outing as the river is down to summer levels and there was very little stream and a light wind.

Captain Reginald Terrell MP was seen playing golf on the Henley Golf Course on Saturday. He was staying in the vicinity to fulfil his various engagements and managed to get a little spare time for recreation in between these.