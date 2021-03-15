Ten years ago...

FAMILIES in and around Henley are breathing a sigh of relief after hearing from loved ones in disaster-hit Japan. Simon Green, 23, from Sonning Common, was teaching in a school when the 9.0-magnitude earthquake hit last Friday. The earthquake, Japan’s most powerful since records began, triggered a massive tsunami on the north-east coast, leaving hundreds dead and thousands more unable to telephone or email.

A dog-loving couple are “over the moon” after their pet walked away with a top award at this year’s Crufts. Jilly, a 17-month-old Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen, won reserve best in show out of more than 21,000 dogs. She also won the best in breed category and best in group for hounds at this year’s 120th Kennel Club event on Sunday.

Residents have won their fight to block plans by The Henley College to build a new £2.5 million sports hall. Members of South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee were unanimous in refusing the application. It follows claims by residents that the plans were unneighbourly and the development would harm the environment.