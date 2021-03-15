Twenty five years ago...

HEADTEACHER Alfie Hay is fuming because vandals have broken into Trinity School in Henley nine times this year. A computer has been stolen, property has been vandalised and plants ripped from flowerbeds and Mr Hay has had enough. “It really gets up my nose,” he said.

Police were called to an incident in Reading Road, Henley, on Wednesday after a confrontation involving several people. A transit van was damaged in the incident and calls to the Standard offices reported scuffles and “men running up the road waving sticks”. Bystanders watched as three police patrol vehicles and a Land Rover drew up opposite the United Reformed Church.

A scheme to enhance facilities at Phyllis Court Club in Henley and position it as a leading social and sporting club for the next century is currently under evaluation by members. The Millennium project, still in concept form, proposes a four-year phased development programme which would incorporate a fitness centre with swimming pool, an extension of the clubhouse, tennis courts and a bowling green.