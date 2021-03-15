Fifty years ago...

OXFORDSHIRE County Council has issued its view on proposals to construct a new Henley to Reading Road (A4155), which is to be the subject of a public inquiry opening at Shiplake College on April 6. It says: “A new road is the answer”. The council points out that the existing road, used by a traffic flow of 7,934 in August 1968, is now overloaded by 280 per cent.

Ron Walking, of Western Road, and Harry Reeves, of Wilson Road, both Henley, received cheques from Bill Perrin, managing director of Stuart Turner, after both racked up 50 years with the firm. The cheques were presented in appreciation of their long service at the annual shareholders’ meeting. Mr Walking is a former county bowler while Mr Reeves played for Henley Town FC for 28 years.

Henley mayor-elect Tony Lane officially launched a new Subbuteo league at Henley Youth Centre last week. The table soccer game is played with 11 miniature men per side. Councillor Lane was advised on the technicalities by Mike Dixon, formerly of Reading FC.