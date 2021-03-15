A hundred years ago...

SEVERAL schools in the Henley area had to be temporarily closed on account of sickness and measles, according to an inspector’s report.

The War Memorial Club in Watlington has decided to provide a cricket club for the town. It is proposed to arrange a suitable pitch in the new recreation ground. Meanwhile, the club will host the Benson Concert Party on March 14. Great things are expected from this amateur event.

The annual meeting of the Henley and District Agricultural Association was held at the White Hart Hotel on Monday. Assistant secretary Mr F S Mott presented the statement of accounts for the past year, which showed that subscriptions amounted to £116 10s 6d, as against £117 10s received in the previous year.