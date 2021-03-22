A MUSICIAN from Henley has been awarded £1.1 million for devastating injuries he suffered in a road accident six years ago. Tavenor Douglas, 41, of Gainsborough Road, had sought £5 million in damages from the insurers of the driver involved in the crash in Cromwell Road, South Kensington, in January 2005. He sustained injuries to his skull, face, eyes, spine and pelvis as well as brain damage. The driver pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and received a three-year driving ban and £400 fine.

A Henley entrepreneur has become the first amateur jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 30 years — but didn’t take home a penny of his winnings. Sam Waley-Cohen, 32, rode the 7-2 favourite Long Run to victory on Friday. The horse finished seven lengths ahead of former winner Denman.

Two women are to spend a year in the Maldives teaching the islanders to row. Thirty-year-olds Rachel Loveridge, a former Leander Club rower, and Natasha Howard, of Periam Close, Henley, are the first volunteer coaches from the Rowing Association of the Maldives project to travel to the island in the Indian Ocean.