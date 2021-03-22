Monday, 22 March 2021

Twenty five years ago...

MORE heavy lorries thundering through Henley town centre are being forecast in a growing row between Oxfordshire and Berkshire councils. Oxfordshire is furious that Berkshire wants to impose a lorry ban on approach roads in and out of Caversham. Councillors say that as a result heavy goods vehicles will have to use rural roads to travel to Oxford and the Midlands.

Plans for a new footpath have been scrapped after government planners branded it too dangerous. The improved short cut from Newtown to Henley station was ordered seven years ago as a planning condition for Centenary Business Park but local builders Waldens, who developed the site, have had the order overturned on appeal because the route is said to be unsafe.

A valuable radio-controlled model yacht was stolen from a garage in the Nettlebed area on Tuesday night. The Fairwind model, made by Kyosho, is 5ft tall and 3ft long and has the number 9778 on the sail.

