Twenty five years ago...

Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
Monday, 22 March 2021
MORE heavy lorries thundering through Henley town centre are being forecast in a growing row between Oxfordshire and Berkshire councils. Oxfordshire is furious that Berkshire wants to impose a lorry ban on approach roads in and out of Caversham. Councillors say that as a result heavy goods vehicles will have to use rural roads to travel to Oxford and the Midlands.
Plans for a new footpath have been scrapped after government planners branded it too dangerous. The improved short cut from Newtown to Henley station was ordered seven years ago as a planning condition for Centenary Business Park but local builders Waldens, who developed the site, have had the order overturned on appeal because the route is said to be unsafe.
A valuable radio-controlled model yacht was stolen from a garage in the Nettlebed area on Tuesday night. The Fairwind model, made by Kyosho, is 5ft tall and 3ft long and has the number 9778 on the sail.
22 March 2021
