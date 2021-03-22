Fifty years ago...

FIREMEN from Henley and Reading saved one of the most picturesque pubs in the area — the Bottle and Glass at Binfield Heath — from going up in flames on Friday. The pub has a large open wood fireplace and at about 11.15am the landlady Rene Wright heard a noise coming from the chimney. Sparks flew out of the chimney and on to the thatched roof. Gardener David Allen and another helper climbed on to the roof and kept the flames back until the fire engines came.

Although no formal vote was taken, it was obvious from the reactions at the annual parish meeting of Shiplake on Wednesday that the electors still favour the county council’s scheme for the provision of a new Henley-Reading road at a cost of about £850,000, even though it was suggested that a satisfactory alternative could be provided at a cost of only £50,000.

Mrs M Jessey, founder of Henley Senior Citizens’ Club, kicked off the football match between staff and supporters of the Red Lion and those of the Horse and Groom at the Henley Town ground on Sunday. A collection was taken at the match and £8.50 was raised towards the old folks’ day centre. The Horse and Groom won 4-2.