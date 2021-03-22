Monday, 22 March 2021

A hundred years ago...

OLD rivals Henley Town and Marlow engaged in a friendly on the former’s ground on Saturday. Unfortunately, Marlow had a couple of breakdowns on the way over and, after the latter, they decided to continue the journey on Shank’s pony, pluckily walking from Greenlands in the pouring rain. The kick-off was delayed until 4pm and, having had to hang about for so long, the home team got chilled to the bone. The match ended 3-2 to Marlow.

On Wednesday evening there was a crowded congregation at the parish church in Henley when Stainer’s Crucifixion was rendered. Mr W G Bayley presided at the organ with his accustomed ability and the choir was augmented by the inclusion of several ladies’ voices.

The ground at Greys Hill in Henley has been plotted out and the secretary Mr H Coleby will be glad to meet allotment holders on Saturday afternoon when the various plots will be drawn in order to avoid unnecessary trouble in allotting them.

