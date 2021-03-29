Monday, 29 March 2021

Hidden Henley

STOKE ROW is perhaps best known to visitors for the Maharajah’s Well, which has featured in this column previously.

My photograph shows something else in the village that is also unusual — in a good way.

The local garage and Power brand fuel station is not the self-service that we have become so used to.

It’s a throwback to the Sixties, when there were attendants on garage forecourts, with a message on a petrol pump reading: “We serve you”.

