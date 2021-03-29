Monday, 29 March 2021

Ten years ago...

SPEED cameras in Oxfordshire will be switched back on today — partly paid for by offenders. The move comes exactly eight months after they were switched off during which time an increase in fatal accidents in the county has been recorded. The 72 fixed and 89 mobile cameras were deactivated on August 1 after Oxfordshire County Council withdrew its £600,000-a-year grant to the Thames Valley Safer Roads Partnership.

The Henley count at next month’s local elections will not be held in the town in a decision branded “shameful” by councillors. The votes cast in all parish and district council elections in South Oxfordshire will be counted at Thame leisure centre on Friday, May 6, a day after the election. In most previous years, the Henley count has taken place at the town hall.

A Henley couple are celebrating after seeing their son row to victory in the Boat Race. George Whittaker, a former pupil of Badgemore Primary School, was in the seven seat of the Oxford University eight that beat Cambridge by four lengths on Saturday.

