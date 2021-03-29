Twenty five years ago...

THE parents of a young farmer whose body was found in the River Thames two years ago believe he was poisoned by pesticides. Robin and Vivian Jenkins, who live at Stag Farm, Stoke Row, want government medical experts to look at evidence linking their son’s death to his exposure to organophosphate compounds. Dairy herdsman Paul died in May 1994 at the age of 22.

Cattle farmers are facing ruin as livestock orders are cancelled, markets lie deserted and supermarkets see large falls in beef sales. Unless the Government acts fast to help farmers through the BSE scare, many will not last more than a few weeks. David Ronaldson, of Tokers Green, was due to sell five head of cattle through auction last week but there is now no market for them.

Five officers are to be axed from Henley’s police station following another round of manpower cuts. The latest losses have already prompted a major rethink of police strategy in Henley by Inspector Ali Dizaei. “I’m sitting here trying to think how I can implement this. There’s no doubt this is going to have an impact,” he warned.