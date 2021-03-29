Fifty years ago...

THE official launch party of the Henley Fireworks Fund at the town hall on Friday was something of a damp squib. It was sparsely attended as many council members who might have gone were listening to John Hay’s thoughts on local government elsewhere in the building. The numbers seemed even thinner as the party was held in the large hall. However, the party paid tribute to Harry Tomalin’s 51 years of service as honorary secretary of the regatta entertainments committee.

Dancers from the Jeannine Greville Dancing Academies helped Home Counties North to a 65-51 victory over East Scotland in the BBC’s Come Dancing show, which was televised on Monday night. The team will now go forward to meet the winners of the other semi-final, North v Wales, in the final. The Henley dancers are trained by 17-year-old Virginia Mull, of Deanfield Avenue, Henley.

Last weekend saw yet another highly successful visit in the now annual exchanges between the rugby clubs of Henley and Le Havre. This was the sixth visit to Henley by the French club and, as usual, there was a full programme of sport and entertainment.