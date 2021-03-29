A hundred years ago...

THIRTY-THREE men of Shiplake gave their lives willingly for “God, King and Country” as the epitaph of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey says of the whole mighty host of the fallen. Mindful of the debt they owe to their brave kinsmen, the people of Shiplake have sought to do them lasting honour. First, the old parish church of St Peter and Paul was a fitting place for a memorial. An altar with a reredos of bronze containing the names of the fallen now stands. Next, the endowment of a bed at the proposed cottage hospital for Henley. Now it was deemed desirable to have a public monument set on the highway.

Watlington Parish Council met to discuss housing and it was pointed out that the inspector in 1919, after inspecting the town, immediately ordered 24 houses to be built. But the obstacles had been many and the latest number the Henley housing committee had decided to erect, if the ministry would allow them to, was 12.

Viscountess Hambleden has kindly consented to open the bazaar and sale of work on April 19 and 20 in aid of the Service Men’s Bed in the Henley War Memorial Cottage Hospital.