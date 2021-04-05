Ten years ago...

POLICE want new powers to crack down on drunken yobs during this year’s Henley Royal Regatta. They are concerned about rising levels of crime during the five-day event, which takes place in early July every year. The majority of problems occur in the public areas along the river in the evenings when the rowing has finished. Wokingham borough and South Oxfordshire district councils are considering granting a designated public place order to tackle alcohol-fuelled antisocial behaviour in the area.

The Henley Food Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row. Organisers have blamed a lack of sponsorship for the event, which was attended by about 10,000 people when it was last held in 2009. Last year’s festival was cancelled after the event lost its main sponsor, Le Cordon Bleu, which provided £25,000 towards the cost.

A teenage couple who died in a car crash last week are said to have been “very much in love”. Tom Blunden, 17, from Hare Hatch, and his girlfriend Alexandra Kurzyniec, also 17, from Wargrave, died when their car was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the A404 Marlow by-pass.