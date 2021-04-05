Twenty five years ago...

TEENAGERS are dicing with death in a craze of “train surfing” at Henley station, say police. Youngsters aged between 13 and 15 climb on to the outside of a train as it pulls away from the station, then jump off as it gathers speed. Inspector Les Price, of Bristol Transport Police, said: This is very dangerous practice — sooner or later it is almost guaranteed that someone is going to get seriously injured.”

Free parking proposals for Henley have been put on hold by Oxfordshire county councillors. They believe plans to reduce paid-for parking in the Greys Road and King’s Road car parks should be delayed until the Henley Transport Study is published. The news will come as a blow to shopkeepers, who claim they have been crippled by on-street parking restrictions introduced a year ago.

Long-awaited plans for low-cost housing on Henley’s YMCA land could be shelved because of a stalemate between the authorities. District councillors and members of the YMCA and Guinness Trust are at loggerheads over a clause in the legal agreement relating to the development.