Fifty years ago...

BY far the greater part of the business at the annual meeting of the borough allotment association on Monday was taken up by a discussion on making up the road fronting the Greencroft allotment field. The secretary pointed out that the borough council could not trace the deeds of the field. He was asked what the position would be if members of the association claimed squatters’ rights over the land and demanded a refund of all money paid to the council by way of rents over many years.

After revealing a profit of about £1,300 at the Regal Cinema Midnight Matinée on Friday, Mr Caden-Prescott also announced his retirement from the organising committee of which he is chairman as well as being president of the appeal “I think it’s about time that we had a new look, new people, new ideas,” he told the audience.

Eight girls, all members of the Henley branch of the Jeannine Greville Dancing Academies, won 10 trophies between them when they competed in the finals of their school’s annual festival of dancing at Southlands School Hall in Reading on Saturday.