A hundred years ago...

THE early date on which Easter fell this year, coupled with the fact that we have enjoyed such a long spell of comparatively dry weather, led many to fear that the first holiday of the year would be marred with a period of rain. But Good Friday turned out to be a day of glorious sunshine and warmth, so holidaymakers and gardeners were in the height of their glory. Unfortunately, the summer-like weather didn’t last as the succeeding days were cold and somewhat showery.

The war memorial in Bix Church was unveiled at a special service. The prayers were read by the rector Rev C W Formby and the evening dedication was performed by the rural dean, the Rev A E Dams, who also gave the address.

A most pleasing and interesting children’s fancy dress dance was held at the village hall on Tuesday night in aid of the proposed “Nettlebed bed” in the Memorial Cottage Hospital. The mothers should be praised for their labours and thoughtful ingenuity, especially those with large families who must have spent a considerable time in so carefully adapting their children to the various costumes and characters.