Ten years ago...

A SOLDIER honoured for bravery in Afghanistan has married his sweetheart. But Carl Bennett and Laura Maudlin’s happy day was tinged with sadness after his best man, another serviceman, was killed in a car crash just days beforehand. The couple have postponed their honeymoon so that the 23-year-old soldier from Sonning Common can be a pallbearer at the funeral of his friend Jonathan Gouldsmith. The groom, a lance corporal in the 4th battalion Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers, and 24-year-old L Cpl Gouldsmith were on tour together in Afghanistan in 2008.

Henley’s market town

co-ordinator has been criticised for not doing enough to boost business. Oliver O’Dell took up the part-time role in March last year, when he pledged to encourage investment in the town to attract more trade. But on Tuesday he came under fire from members of the town council after making a presentation on his first year.

Vince Hill has revealed how a duck helped him with his battle against cancer. In his new autobiography, Another Hill to Climb, the Shiplake singer tells how he shared his fears with the “scruffiest duck I had ever seen”.