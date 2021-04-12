Twenty five years ago...

HENLEY police chief Ali Dizaei was fuming this week over proposed road closures which he forecast would bring chaos to the town. Insp Dizaei said he had discovered that Berkshire highway consultants Babtie had planned to close the A4130 at the bottom of Remenham Hill to facilitate roadworks being carried out. He said they had done so without applying for permission.

A Shiplake garage nearly went up in flames when arsonists started two separate fires on the premises. A neighbour, Mrs Knapp, called the fire brigade to Shiplake Motors in Northfield Road in the early hours of Thursday last week after she saw flames coming from under a Portakabin next to the workshop. Police called proprietor Alan Freeman to the garage at 2am. The fire is being treated as suspicious.

An Easter Saturday rave was stopped at the last minute after an anonymous tip-off to police. Officers raced to a disused underground munitions factory in the Wargrave Road at about 7pm and turned away organisers and sound equipment. About 20 vehicles were also turned away and one man was arrested for possession of cannabis resin.